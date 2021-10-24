WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. High mountain

snow may be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be

heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

242 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the evening,

then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

