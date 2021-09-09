WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

_____

568 FPUS56 KOTX 090918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

WAZ031-092300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-092300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-092300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s.

.FRIDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Partly cloudy

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-092300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-092300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ047>049-092300-

Central Chelan County-Western Chelan County-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, Lake Wenatchee,

Stevens Pass, Holden Village, Stehekin, Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp,

Methow, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather