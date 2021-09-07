WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Breezy. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-072300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-072300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

