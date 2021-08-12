WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

427 FPUS56 KOTX 120923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

WAZ031-122300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-122300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from today through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

98 to 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-122300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from today through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-122300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from today through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 100.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-122300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from today through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-122300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...Record High Temperatures Possible from today through

Saturday...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

95 to 100. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Very hot. Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

