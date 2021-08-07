WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

_____

645 FPUS56 KOTX 070918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

WAZ031-072300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A

20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-072300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

WAZ037-038-072300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 92 to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-072300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

WAZ042-072300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ043-072300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. A chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows

in the 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 94 to 103.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

