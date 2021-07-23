WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

324 FPUS56 KOTX 230928

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

WAZ031-232300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.



WAZ034-035-232300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.



WAZ037-038-232300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.



WAZ041-044-232300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.



WAZ042-232300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.



WAZ043-232300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

227 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.



