WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

592 FPUS56 KOTX 210918

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

WAZ031-212300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-212300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-212300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-212300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather