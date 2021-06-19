WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

820 FPUS56 KOTX 190923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

WAZ031-192300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-192300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-192300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-192300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ042-192300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-192300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather