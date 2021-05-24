WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

