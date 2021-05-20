WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ 356 FPUS56 KOTX 200912 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 WAZ031-202300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ034-035-202300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ037-038-202300- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ041-044-202300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ042-202300- East Slopes Northern Cascades- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, and Conconully 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain showers, mountain snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mountain snow likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Warmer. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ043-202300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 212 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather