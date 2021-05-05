WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Much cooler. Highs

in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

