WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

452 FPUS56 KOTX 141019

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and high mountain snow likely overnight. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ034-142300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ035-142300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-142300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

319 AM PDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather