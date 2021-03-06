WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow
likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 50. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
mountains.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to
3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 24. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the mountains.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
219 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
