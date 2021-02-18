WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
_____
783 FPUS56 KOTX 181103
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
WAZ031-190000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely
overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ034-190000-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming south
5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ035-190000-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ038-190000-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ037-190000-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around
40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-190000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of
snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-190000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM PST FRIDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN
COLES CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of
snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and up to 3 inches in the
mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.
Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys
and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to
25 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate mountain
snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
$$
WAZ043-190000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
303 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather