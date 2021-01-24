WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
WAZ031-250000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
WAZ034-250000-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.
Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WAZ035-250000-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
WAZ037-038-250000-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
WAZ041-044-250000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper
20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
WAZ042-250000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 19 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
WAZ043-250000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
220 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
