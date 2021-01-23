WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.
Lows 14 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 19 to 23.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 22.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 24.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows 19 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
218 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows 19 to 22.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
