WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES

CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

219 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

