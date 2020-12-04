WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

009 FPUS56 KOTX 041008

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

WAZ032-050000-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ031-050000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-050000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening,

then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ035-050000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-050000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-050000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ042-050000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 17 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 28. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. A chance of

flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain

snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

$$

WAZ043-050000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ044-050000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

208 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather