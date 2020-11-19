WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

231 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

