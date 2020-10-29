WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

Northern Panhandle-Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, and Mullan

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. In

the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In

the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow in

the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6000 feet, lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

