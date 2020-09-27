WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

074 FPUS56 KOTX 270637

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

WAZ031-271100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-271100-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

WAZ035-271100-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-271100-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ038-271100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-271100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-271100-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ043-271100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1136 PM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

