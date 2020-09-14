WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Haze

and patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Haze and patchy

smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

