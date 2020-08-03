WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

396 FPUS56 KOTX 030932

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

WAZ031-032300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-032300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-032300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ037-032300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-032300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-032300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-032300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ043-032300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather