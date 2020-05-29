WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
_____
850 FPUS56 KOTX 290922
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
WAZ031-292300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-292300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light
wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy. North wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ035-292300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ038-292300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-292300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-292300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Much cooler. Highs
in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ043-292300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
221 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather