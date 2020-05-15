WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

