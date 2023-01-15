WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

153 FPUS56 KSEW 151137

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

WAZ558-160000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early

in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 43 48 / 80 90 80

$$

WAZ559-160000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early

in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 42 46 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ507-160000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 43 47 / 60 90 80

Everett 49 42 46 / 50 90 80

$$

WAZ509-160000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.

Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 42 49 / 80 90 80

Tacoma 49 42 48 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ556-160000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 44 49 / 70 90 80

$$

WAZ555-160000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 42 48 / 50 90 90

Enumclaw 49 41 46 / 70 90 80

North Bend 51 42 48 / 60 90 80

$$

WAZ503-160000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 42 47 / 20 80 90

Sumas 50 41 45 / 20 90 90

$$

WAZ506-160000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East

wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 42 48 / 30 80 90

Mount Vernon 53 43 47 / 30 100 90

$$

WAZ001-160000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 41 48 / 30 80 90

Eastsound 48 43 46 / 30 80 90

$$

WAZ510-160000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in

the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 42 48 / 30 90 90

Port Townsend 49 40 48 / 40 80 80

$$

WAZ511-160000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 41 47 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ504-160000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 42 48 / 90 90 90

Olympia 48 40 48 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ512-160000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy

with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then rain in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times in the morning, then

rain likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-160000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain

likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 39 48 / 50 80 90

Sequim 50 38 49 / 40 80 90

$$

WAZ515-160000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 43 46 / 50 70 90

$$

WAZ517-160000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain at times

early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 46 49 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ516-160000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 41 48 / 50 70 90

$$

WAZ513-160000-

Olympics-

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely until early morning, then rain,

snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 2 inches.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, snow and a chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 29 32 / 50 70 80

$$

WAZ567-160000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain through

the day. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

11 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 32 33 / 30 80 90

$$

WAZ568-160000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

1 to 6 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 31 34 / 60 90 70

Stevens Pass 33 30 32 / 50 80 70

$$

WAZ569-160000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

337 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 19 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather