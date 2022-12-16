WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ 662 FPUS56 KSEW 161013 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-170000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 41 29 40 \/ 20 $$ WAZ559-170000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 41 28 38 \/ 20 $$ WAZ507-170000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 42 31 39 \/ 30 Everett 40 29 38 \/ 30 $$ WAZ509-170000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 40. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 41 26 42 \/ 20 Tacoma 39 25 41 \/ 20 $$ WAZ556-170000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 42 29 40 \/ 20 $$ WAZ555-170000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 27 40 \/ 30 Enumclaw 43 27 40 \/ 20 North Bend 47 28 41 \/ 20 $$ WAZ503-170000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 14 to 18. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level in the evening. Lows 19 to 23. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 41 29 39 \/ 40 Sumas 42 27 37 \/ 60 $$ WAZ506-170000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 42 31 41 \/ 30 Mount Vernon 42 27 39 \/ 30 $$ WAZ001-170000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs near 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 32 42 \/ 30 Eastsound 40 33 39 \/ 40 $$ WAZ510-170000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 42 29 41 \/ 30 Port Townsend 43 29 40 \/ 20 $$ WAZ511-170000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph north part, light wind south part. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 41 26 41 \/ 20 $$ WAZ504-170000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 40 25 41 \/ 20 Olympia 41 24 41 \/ 20 $$ WAZ512-170000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-170000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 30 43 \/ 20 Sequim 44 28 42 \/ 20 $$ WAZ515-170000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows near 30. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 43 34 43 \/ 20 $$ WAZ517-170000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 44 32 45 \/ 30 $$ WAZ516-170000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 45 30 45 \/ 20 $$ WAZ513-170000- Olympics- 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 36 24 27 \/ 10 $$ WAZ567-170000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 36 22 25 \/ 40 $$ WAZ568-170000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 19 28 \/ 10 Stevens Pass 33 18 25 \/ 10 $$ WAZ569-170000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 213 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. $$