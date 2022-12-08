WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 _____ 194 FPUS56 KSEW 080748 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. WAZ558-081200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 37 43 35 43 \/ 90 90 80 60 $$ WAZ559-081200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 36 41 32 40 \/ 100 80 80 60 $$ WAZ507-081200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 38 43 36 43 \/ 100 70 80 60 Everett 36 41 35 41 \/ 100 80 80 60 $$ WAZ509-081200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 35 45 34 44 \/ 90 100 80 70 Tacoma 36 45 33 43 \/ 90 90 80 70 $$ WAZ556-081200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 37 43 35 44 \/ 90 80 80 60 $$ WAZ555-081200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 34 42 33 42 \/ 90 90 90 60 Enumclaw 32 41 30 41 \/ 80 90 80 60 North Bend 32 42 32 43 \/ 80 90 90 60 $$ WAZ503-081200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then cloudy with rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times until early morning, then rain and snow in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 36 43 33 42 \/ 80 90 80 60 Sumas 34 43 31 40 \/ 90 90 90 70 $$ WAZ506-081200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 39 45 35 44 \/ 70 90 70 60 Mount Vernon 37 43 34 42 \/ 80 90 80 50 $$ WAZ001-081200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 36 46 33 45 \/ 90 80 70 60 Eastsound 39 43 36 42 \/ 80 80 70 60 $$ WAZ510-081200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 38 45 34 44 \/ 80 80 70 50 Port Townsend 35 44 31 43 \/ 80 80 70 50 $$ WAZ511-081200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 34 43 31 41 \/ 100 80 80 70 $$ WAZ504-081200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 35 44 32 42 \/ 100 90 80 80 Olympia 35 44 33 43 \/ 100 90 80 70 $$ WAZ512-081200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ WAZ514-081200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 35 45 32 43 \/ 90 60 70 60 Sequim 33 45 29 43 \/ 90 80 70 50 $$ WAZ515-081200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. Snow late in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 39 44 35 42 \/ 100 70 80 80 $$ WAZ517-081200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 41 46 37 44 \/ 100 70 90 90 $$ WAZ516-081200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening. Snow late in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 36 46 32 45 \/ 100 70 90 80 $$ WAZ513-081200- Olympics- 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. New snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and snow in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 5 to 6 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 25 28 20 27 \/ 90 60 50 40 $$ WAZ567-081200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight, then cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 9 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 20 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 26 29 23 27 \/ 80 90 90 50 $$ WAZ568-081200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight, then cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain at times. Snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 21 29 22 30 \/ 70 100 80 50 Stevens Pass 19 24 20 25 \/ 70 90 70 40 $$ WAZ569-081200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1148 PM PST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight, then rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain at times. Snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 14 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather