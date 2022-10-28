WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

_____

122 FPUS56 KSEW 281004

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 43 56 / 100 10 10

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 40 55 / 100 10 20

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 44 56 / 100 10 10

Everett 54 44 55 / 100 10 10

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 41 57 / 100 10 10

Tacoma 56 41 56 / 100 10 10

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 44 57 / 100 10 10

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 41 56 / 100 20 20

Enumclaw 54 39 55 / 100 10 10

North Bend 56 39 57 / 100 20 10

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 43 55 / 40 30 40

Sumas 56 41 55 / 50 40 60

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 45 58 / 50 20 30

Mount Vernon 57 43 57 / 80 10 20

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 59 42 60 / 30 20 40

Eastsound 55 46 54 / 30 30 50

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 43 56 / 60 10 20

Port Townsend 57 39 57 / 60 10 20

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 38 56 / 90 10 20

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 38 58 / 100 10 10

Olympia 58 39 58 / 90 10

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 56 41 56 / 30 20 30

Sequim 58 38 59 / 40 10 20

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the morning. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 45 54 / 20 40 60

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 44 55 / 80 10 20

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon, then partly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 42 58 / 20 30 60

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain

and snow late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 32 41 / 40 10 20

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 33 36 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 34 46 / 100 10 10

Stevens Pass 41 32 41 / 100 10 10

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

303 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

