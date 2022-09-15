WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-152300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 54 65 / 10 10 30

WAZ559-152300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 50 66 / 10 10 30

WAZ507-152300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 55 63 / 10 10 40

Everett 68 53 62 / 10 10 40

WAZ509-152300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 53 67 / 10 20

Tacoma 71 52 67 / 20

WAZ556-152300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 55 65 / 10 10 40

WAZ555-152300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 71 52 64 / 10 10 50

Enumclaw 69 50 64 / 10 10 30

North Bend 72 51 66 / 10 10 40

WAZ503-152300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 53 64 / 10 10 40

Sumas 70 53 64 / 10 10 50

WAZ506-152300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 53 66 / 10 10 40

Mount Vernon 69 52 65 / 10 10 40

WAZ001-152300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 50 67 / 10 10 40

Eastsound 66 54 64 / 10 10 40

WAZ510-152300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 52 61 / 10 10 40

Port Townsend 64 50 63 / 10 10 40

WAZ511-152300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 49 68 / 10 20

WAZ504-152300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 50 68 / 20

Olympia 71 49 67 / 20

WAZ512-152300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

WAZ514-152300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 50 62 / 10 10 30

Sequim 66 50 64 / 10 10 40

WAZ515-152300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 50 60 / 10 10 30

WAZ517-152300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 53 62 / 10 20

WAZ516-152300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 50 63 / 10 10 30

WAZ513-152300-

Olympics-

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 42 49 / 10 10 40

WAZ567-152300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 54 44 48 / 20 10 60

WAZ568-152300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures around 60. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 45 54 / 10 10 30

Stevens Pass 59 44 51 / 10 10 30

WAZ569-152300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

323 AM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

