WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

924 FPUS56 KSEW 111000

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Monday, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 58 76 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny

early. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper

70s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 54 76 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 80 58 73 / 10 10 10

Everett 81 58 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs around 80. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 59 78 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 82 58 76 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 60 78 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 87 60 80 / 10 10 20

Enumclaw 84 57 77 / 10 10 20

North Bend 89 58 82 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 81 56 73 / 10 10 10

Sumas 87 56 79 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

smoke until late afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 79 54 72 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 84 56 76 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 49 72 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 73 55 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in

the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 72 52 66 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 76 50 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 80 54 75 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze. A slight chance of drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze until early morning. A slight

chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 84 55 77 / 20 20 10

Olympia 83 54 77 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze until early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 73 52 68 / 10 10 10

Sequim 77 51 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and drizzle. Haze. Highs in the upper

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze until early morning. A slight

chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 52 63 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and drizzle. Haze. Highs around

70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 57 64 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Haze. Highs in

the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A slight chance of

showers and drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers and

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 71 53 67 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Snow level near

12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Haze. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 69 52 62 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke late. Freezing

level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 74 57 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon.

Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

around 80. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Areas of smoke late. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight.

Snow level near 12000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 81 54 74 / 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 79 56 72 / 10 20

$$

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of smoke.

Haze in the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Areas of smoke until early morning. Haze. Snow level

near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

