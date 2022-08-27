WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

818 FPUS56 KSEW 271002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Sunday, Sunday night, and

Monday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 75 57 81 / 30

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 74 54 81 / 20

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 72 56 77 / 40

Everett 55 73 55 78 / 30

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 76 56 84 / 30

Tacoma 55 76 56 83 / 20

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 75 57 82 / 40

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 74 55 84 / 60

Enumclaw 52 74 53 83 / 30

North Bend 52 78 53 87 / 40

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until late

afternoon, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain early.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 72 55 78 / 30 10

Sumas 54 74 54 83 / 40 10

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

late in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 73 55 77 / 30

Mount Vernon 55 74 54 80 / 30

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain early. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 74 52 78 / 10

Eastsound 58 71 57 74 / 20 10

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 67 52 70 / 20

Port Townsend 51 70 52 74 / 30

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 77 53 85 / 10

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 78 53 86 / 10

Olympia 51 78 52 85 / 10

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny

early. Highs around 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 69 53 75 / 10

Sequim 51 71 53 77 / 10

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 64 53 69 / 10

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 68 56 76 / 10

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 70 53 77 / 10

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level

near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 59 50 67 / 10

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow until late

afternoon, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow early. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 58 50 71 / 50 10

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow early. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 68 48 80 / 30

Stevens Pass 46 64 50 76 / 30

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Freezing level near 9500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level

near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

