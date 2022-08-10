WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

842 FPUS56 KSEW 101034

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 57 80 / 30 0 0

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 54 80 / 30 0 0

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 58 75 / 20 10 0

Everett 75 57 77 / 20 10 0

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 56 82 / 30 0 0

Tacoma 73 56 81 / 30 0 0

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 59 81 / 20 10 0

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 58 83 / 30 20 0

Enumclaw 73 54 81 / 30 0 0

North Bend 79 55 86 / 30 0 0

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 58 76 / 40 40 0

Sumas 80 58 82 / 40 40 0

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 56 74 / 40 20 0

Mount Vernon 78 56 78 / 40 20 0

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of showers through the

day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 53 76 / 40 30 0

Eastsound 72 58 73 / 40 30 0

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 55 69 / 40 20 0

Port Townsend 72 53 71 / 30 20 0

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 52 82 / 40 0 0

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 54 82 / 50 0 0

Olympia 73 52 82 / 50 0 0

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 54 71 / 40 20 0

Sequim 73 54 73 / 30 20 0

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 54 66 / 40 20 0

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 56 68 / 60 0 0

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers through the day. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 54 72 / 60 10 0

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 65 47 62 / 40 10 0

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance

of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 72 54 68 / 40 40 10

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near

11500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 50 77 / 50 10 10

Stevens Pass 78 52 76 / 40 20 10

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

334 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

