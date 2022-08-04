WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

043 FPUS56 KSEW 042132

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-051100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 75 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ559-051100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 75 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ507-051100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 71 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 51 71 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ509-051100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 77 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 52 76 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ556-051100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 76 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ555-051100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 79 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 49 76 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 49 80 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ503-051100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 76 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 50 80 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ506-051100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 73 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 50 74 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ001-051100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 75 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 56 71 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ510-051100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 67 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 50 70 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ511-051100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 79 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ504-051100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 79 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 48 79 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ512-051100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph

with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-051100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 70 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 49 73 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ515-051100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 66 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ517-051100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 68 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ516-051100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 73 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ513-051100-

Olympics-

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 59 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ567-051100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 65 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ568-051100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light,

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 73 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 42 70 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

WAZ569-051100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

231 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

