WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS56 KSEW 240906 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-242300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 74 55 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-242300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 74 55 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-242300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 70 55 78 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 70 54 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-242300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 76 54 87 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 75 53 85 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-242300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 75 55 84 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-242300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near gaps in the terrain, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 78 58 88 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 75 54 86 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 77 56 89 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-242300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 73 54 80 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 77 56 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-242300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 70 54 75 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 73 55 81 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-242300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 70 52 74 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 66 54 70 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-242300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 67 52 73 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 67 54 72 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-242300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 78 52 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-242300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 76 53 87 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 76 50 86 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-242300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-242300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 70 55 76 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 72 56 76 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-242300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 67 53 73 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-242300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 72 55 82 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-242300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 72 51 79 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-242300- Olympics- 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 56 46 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-242300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 61 47 69 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-242300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. North wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 67 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 63 45 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-242300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 205 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. $$