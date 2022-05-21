WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ 223 FPUS56 KSEW 211048 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-212300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 64 47 70 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ559-212300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 64 44 69 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ507-212300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 61 47 67 \/ 10 0 0 Everett 61 45 67 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ509-212300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 66 45 71 \/ 10 10 0 Tacoma 65 43 71 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ556-212300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 65 47 71 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ555-212300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 65 47 71 \/ 10 40 0 Enumclaw 63 44 68 \/ 10 30 0 North Bend 65 45 71 \/ 10 40 0 $$ WAZ503-212300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 63 45 65 \/ 10 10 0 Sumas 66 45 69 \/ 10 20 0 $$ WAZ506-212300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 60 46 62 \/ 10 10 0 Mount Vernon 63 46 68 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ001-212300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 61 44 61 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 58 47 59 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-212300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 58 45 62 \/ 10 0 0 Port Townsend 58 45 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-212300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers late in the evening. Clear after midnight. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 65 41 70 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ504-212300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers late in the evening. Clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 66 41 70 \/ 10 10 0 Olympia 66 40 71 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ512-212300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-212300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 60 45 62 \/ 10 10 0 Sequim 61 46 63 \/ 10 20 0 $$ WAZ515-212300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 59 44 60 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ517-212300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 47 63 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ516-212300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 60 41 60 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ513-212300- Olympics- 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 35 48 \/ 20 30 0 $$ WAZ567-212300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then numerous showers early in the afternoon. Numerous showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 46 35 52 \/ 70 40 0 $$ WAZ568-212300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Numerous showers early in the afternoon. Numerous showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and scattered snow showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 51 35 58 \/ 70 50 0 Stevens Pass 46 33 53 \/ 70 40 0 $$ WAZ569-212300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 348 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then scattered showers early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with scattered showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.