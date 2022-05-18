WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ 372 FPUS56 KSEW 180946 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-182300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 57 43 58 \/ 90 40 50 $$ WAZ559-182300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 57 39 57 \/ 90 30 50 $$ WAZ507-182300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 43 56 \/ 90 50 40 Everett 57 42 56 \/ 90 60 50 $$ WAZ509-182300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 58 42 59 \/ 100 50 60 Tacoma 56 42 58 \/ 100 50 60 $$ WAZ556-182300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 58 43 58 \/ 90 50 50 $$ WAZ555-182300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 57 39 57 \/ 100 90 60 Enumclaw 55 39 55 \/ 100 70 70 North Bend 58 39 58 \/ 100 70 60 $$ WAZ503-182300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 56 44 57 \/ 90 50 30 Sumas 55 43 58 \/ 90 60 40 $$ WAZ506-182300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 56 45 56 \/ 80 50 30 Mount Vernon 58 43 58 \/ 90 60 40 $$ WAZ001-182300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 57 44 57 \/ 80 40 20 Eastsound 53 45 54 \/ 80 40 20 $$ WAZ510-182300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 25 to 40 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 58 46 56 \/ 80 50 30 Port Townsend 58 44 55 \/ 80 40 30 $$ WAZ511-182300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 56 40 59 \/ 90 40 40 $$ WAZ504-182300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 57 41 58 \/ 90 50 60 Olympia 57 41 59 \/ 100 50 50 $$ WAZ512-182300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-182300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 57 42 55 \/ 90 40 30 Sequim 59 41 56 \/ 80 40 30 $$ WAZ515-182300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 52 42 54 \/ 90 70 50 $$ WAZ517-182300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 55 44 56 \/ 90 50 60 $$ WAZ516-182300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 53 43 55 \/ 80 70 50 $$ WAZ513-182300- Olympics- 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 36 28 38 \/ 80 50 50 $$ WAZ567-182300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 11 inches. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 37 28 37 \/ 100 80 60 $$ WAZ568-182300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to 10 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 44 32 43 \/ 90 60 60 Stevens Pass 39 27 38 \/ 90 70 60 $$ WAZ569-182300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 246 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather