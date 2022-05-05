WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

543 FPUS56 KSEW 051049

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 43 54 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 40 52 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 44 54 / 100 80 70

Everett 52 43 54 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 43 56 / 100 80 90

Tacoma 53 42 54 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 43 55 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 41 56 / 100 90 70

Enumclaw 53 41 54 / 100 90 90

North Bend 56 41 54 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph increasing to

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 44 54 / 100 90 70

Sumas 54 44 54 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 45 55 / 100 80 70

Mount Vernon 54 43 54 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 44 54 / 100 70 70

Eastsound 51 45 54 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 45 55 / 100 80 70

Port Townsend 54 44 53 / 100 70 70

$$

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 42 53 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 42 55 / 100 70 90

Olympia 53 42 55 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 42 52 / 100 60 60

Sequim 56 41 54 / 100 70 70

$$

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 43 52 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 45 54 / 100 60 90

$$

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 43 55 / 100 50 70

$$

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 29 35 / 100 50 70

$$

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 11 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 30 39 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Light wind in

the passes becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 40. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 34 45 / 100 80 80

Stevens Pass 42 29 42 / 100 80 60

$$

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

349 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 12 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather