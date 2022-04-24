WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ 911 FPUS56 KSEW 241002 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-242300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 66 48 57 \/ 0 60 60 $$ WAZ559-242300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 64 46 56 \/ 10 60 60 $$ WAZ507-242300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 64 48 56 \/ 0 60 60 Everett 64 47 55 \/ 0 60 60 $$ WAZ509-242300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 69 48 58 \/ 0 50 60 Tacoma 67 47 57 \/ 0 60 60 $$ WAZ556-242300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 67 49 57 \/ 0 60 70 $$ WAZ555-242300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 67 48 57 \/ 0 50 80 Enumclaw 66 45 54 \/ 0 40 70 North Bend 68 46 57 \/ 0 40 70 $$ WAZ503-242300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 63 47 54 \/ 10 70 70 Sumas 66 47 54 \/ 10 80 80 $$ WAZ506-242300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 62 47 54 \/ 10 60 60 Mount Vernon 66 48 55 \/ 10 70 70 $$ WAZ001-242300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 60 43 54 \/ 10 70 60 Eastsound 56 45 51 \/ 10 70 60 $$ WAZ510-242300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 62 46 54 \/ 10 60 60 Port Townsend 60 44 52 \/ 10 50 60 $$ WAZ511-242300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 64 45 57 \/ 10 70 60 $$ WAZ504-242300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 67 47 57 \/ 10 50 60 Olympia 67 46 57 \/ 10 60 60 $$ WAZ512-242300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-242300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 58 43 54 \/ 10 70 60 Sequim 60 43 53 \/ 10 60 60 $$ WAZ515-242300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 56 43 52 \/ 40 80 60 $$ WAZ517-242300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 57 48 54 \/ 30 80 50 $$ WAZ516-242300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 55 43 52 \/ 50 80 50 $$ WAZ513-242300- Olympics- 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 30 36 \/ 10 70 70 $$ WAZ567-242300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 48 35 38 \/ 10 80 90 $$ WAZ568-242300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 55 36 45 \/ 10 40 40 Stevens Pass 51 35 43 \/ 10 30 50 $$ WAZ569-242300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 302 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather