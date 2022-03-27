WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 48 57 / 20 20 30

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 46 56 / 20 20 30

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 48 54 / 10 20 30

Everett 58 47 54 / 10 30 30

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 48 59 / 20 20 30

Tacoma 63 47 58 / 20 20 30

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 48 57 / 10 20 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 48 58 / 20 30 60

Enumclaw 63 46 56 / 20 20 30

North Bend 66 48 59 / 20 30 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 47 53 / 30 60 50

Sumas 61 48 54 / 50 70 60

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 46 52 / 20 40 50

Mount Vernon 61 48 54 / 20 40 50

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 44 52 / 20 50 40

Eastsound 50 45 50 / 30 60 50

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 46 53 / 10 40 50

Port Townsend 53 45 52 / 10 30 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 46 57 / 20 20 30

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 47 58 / 10 20 30

Olympia 63 46 58 / 10 20 30

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 44 53 / 20 40 30

Sequim 56 44 54 / 10 30 40

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 45 52 / 50 60 30

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 49 54 / 20 30 20

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 43 52 / 50 50 30

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 34 39 / 20 30 20

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 38 41 / 30 50 60

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 38 47 / 20 30 40

Stevens Pass 52 37 44 / 10 20 30

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

