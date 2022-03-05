WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

_____

438 FPUS56 KSEW 051102

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-060000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-060000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 33 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-060000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 35 49 / 0 0 0

Everett 47 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-060000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 33 52 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 49 31 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-060000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 50 34 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-060000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 34 52 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 46 31 50 / 0 0 0

North Bend 49 33 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-060000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 32 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-060000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 36 48 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 49 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-060000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 36 47 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 45 36 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-060000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 36 49 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 47 37 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-060000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North part, northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part,

light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 33 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-060000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Olympia 51 31 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-060000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-060000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 35 49 / 0 0 0

Sequim 48 35 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-060000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 36 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-060000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 37 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-060000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 31 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-060000-

Olympics-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 24 37 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-060000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 24 40 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-060000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight. Southwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 23 40 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 35 20 37 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-060000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet decreasing

to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

