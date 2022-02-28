WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ 484 FPUS56 KSEW 281116 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-010000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 54 49 56 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ559-010000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 52 47 53 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ507-010000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 53 48 55 \/ 100 90 70 Everett 52 47 54 \/ 100 90 60 $$ WAZ509-010000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 56 50 58 \/ 100 100 80 Tacoma 55 49 56 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ556-010000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 54 50 56 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ555-010000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 53 47 55 \/ 100 100 80 Enumclaw 53 47 54 \/ 100 100 90 North Bend 55 47 55 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ503-010000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 51 45 53 \/ 100 80 70 Sumas 49 44 53 \/ 90 90 80 $$ WAZ506-010000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 45 53 \/ 100 70 60 Mount Vernon 53 47 55 \/ 100 70 60 $$ WAZ001-010000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 41 51 \/ 100 70 70 Eastsound 48 43 50 \/ 100 70 70 $$ WAZ510-010000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 53 45 55 \/ 100 70 60 Port Townsend 52 44 53 \/ 100 70 60 $$ WAZ511-010000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 53 46 53 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ504-010000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 56 49 56 \/ 100 100 80 Olympia 55 48 57 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ512-010000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-010000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 50 41 52 \/ 100 80 60 Sequim 51 41 53 \/ 100 70 60 $$ WAZ515-010000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 50 44 51 \/ 100 80 90 $$ WAZ517-010000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 53 49 53 \/ 100 100 80 $$ WAZ516-010000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 50 43 51 \/ 100 70 80 $$ WAZ513-010000- Olympics- 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 37 32 38 \/ 100 80 60 $$ WAZ567-010000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 11 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 37 36 39 \/ 100 90 80 $$ WAZ568-010000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 42 37 42 \/ 100 100 70 Stevens Pass 39 36 39 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ569-010000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. $$