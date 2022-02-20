WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

_____

623 FPUS56 KSEW 201202

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Washingtons Birthday.

WAZ558-210000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 36 44 / 70 60 60

$$

WAZ559-210000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 33 42 / 50 50 50

$$

WAZ507-210000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 35 43 / 80 60 40

Everett 43 33 42 / 80 60 30

$$

WAZ509-210000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the 20s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 35 44 / 70 60 60

Tacoma 46 35 43 / 60 60 60

$$

WAZ556-210000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 36 44 / 70 60 50

$$

WAZ555-210000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 31 43 / 90 60 60

Enumclaw 42 32 41 / 80 70 70

North Bend 43 32 43 / 90 70 70

$$

WAZ503-210000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 32 41 / 30 40 10

Sumas 43 30 38 / 50 40 10

$$

WAZ506-210000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. North wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming east

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 35 42 / 40 40 20

Mount Vernon 45 34 45 / 50 40 20

$$

WAZ001-210000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 33 42 / 20 50 30

Eastsound 43 34 40 / 30 50 30

$$

WAZ510-210000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. North wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 35 44 / 40 40 20

Port Townsend 45 36 42 / 60 50 30

$$

WAZ511-210000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 32 44 / 50 50 50

$$

WAZ504-210000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 35 44 / 80 80 60

Olympia 48 33 45 / 50 60 60

$$

WAZ512-210000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-210000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow showers until late afternoon, then a chance of snow

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

decreasing to 100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 33 41 / 50 40 30

Sequim 46 32 41 / 50 50 30

$$

WAZ515-210000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. East wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

15 to 30 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 34 43 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ517-210000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers

through the day. A chance of snow showers late in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 37 46 / 90 80 50

$$

WAZ516-210000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 31 44 / 40 40 20

$$

WAZ513-210000-

Olympics-

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 20 24 / 40 30 30

$$

WAZ567-210000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of snow showers through the day. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 19 25 / 70 40 10

$$

WAZ568-210000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers

until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 14 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Freezing level near the surface after midnight. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures 15 to 20. East wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 21 31 / 80 60 70

Stevens Pass 28 19 26 / 80 40 60

$$

WAZ569-210000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

401 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to

20 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Freezing level near the

surface after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

