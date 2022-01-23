WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ 115 FPUS56 KSEW 231049 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-240000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 35 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-240000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 47 33 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-240000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 35 45 \/ 0 0 0 Everett 45 34 43 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-240000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 33 47 \/ 0 0 0 Tacoma 47 32 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-240000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 35 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-240000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 55 37 52 \/ 0 0 0 Enumclaw 52 35 49 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 55 37 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-240000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 44 33 44 \/ 0 0 0 Sumas 45 32 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-240000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 44 35 43 \/ 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 46 33 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-240000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 35 42 \/ 0 0 0 Eastsound 41 35 41 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-240000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 45 35 45 \/ 0 0 0 Port Townsend 45 37 44 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-240000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 32 45 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-240000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 49 32 48 \/ 0 0 0 Olympia 48 31 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-240000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-240000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 35 47 \/ 0 0 0 Sequim 47 34 47 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-240000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 37 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-240000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 53 36 49 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-240000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 52 34 48 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ513-240000- Olympics- 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 46 32 39 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-240000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 44 27 39 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-240000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. North wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. North wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 46 28 41 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 43 26 38 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-240000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$