WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

933 FPUS56 KSEW 280706

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ558-281200-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 21 30 20 29 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ559-281200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 20 29 21 29 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-281200-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 21 30 21 29 / 60 0 10 0

Everett 19 28 17 27 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-281200-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows 19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 20 31 19 31 / 60 10 10 0

Tacoma 20 30 20 29 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-281200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 23. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 17 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 20 30 18 29 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ555-281200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows 15 to

20. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 18. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows 17 to 22.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 19 32 17 31 / 20 10 10 0

Enumclaw 18 30 17 29 / 40 10 20 0

North Bend 19 32 17 31 / 40 10 20 0

$$

WAZ503-281200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight

chance of snow in the morning. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 24. East wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 19 to 21.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 15 26 15 27 / 50 10 0 0

Sumas 12 24 12 24 / 50 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-281200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming clear. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 26.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 20 29 19 29 / 60 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 18 29 15 29 / 60 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-281200-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows 17 to

23. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near sea level

increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 19 29 19 31 / 50 10 10 0

Eastsound 19 27 19 28 / 60 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-281200-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 20s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 20 31 20 32 / 60 10 0 0

Port Townsend 21 30 22 30 / 60 0 10 0

$$

WAZ511-281200-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 20 30 19 30 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-281200-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then cloudy with a

chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

late evening and early morning. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows 18 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 23 32 21 31 / 60 20 20 0

Olympia 21 32 20 31 / 60 20 10 0

$$

WAZ512-281200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 22. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs near 30. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows 19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

$$

WAZ514-281200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows 16 to 22. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in

the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 22. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 20 30 19 31 / 60 10 10 0

Sequim 18 30 17 30 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ515-281200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. East wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 23 31 23 32 / 60 10 10 0

$$

WAZ517-281200-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows in

the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 25.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 24 33 23 34 / 50 20 20 0

$$

WAZ516-281200-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new snow

accumulation. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

19 to 26. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near

40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 22 33 21 35 / 60 20 20 0

$$

WAZ513-281200-

Olympics-

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

early morning, then partly cloudy in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level near sea level.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 6 15 3 15 / 60 10 20 0

$$

WAZ567-281200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new

snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near the surface.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 2 13 -2 12 / 10 10 0 0

$$

WAZ568-281200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures 14 to 19. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy in the morning. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. Afternoon

pass temperatures 13 to 18. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 8 19 6 18 / 10 10 20 0

Stevens Pass 3 14 -2 13 / 10 10 10 0

$$

WAZ569-281200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather