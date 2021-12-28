WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021 _____ 933 FPUS56 KSEW 280706 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for the rest of tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. WAZ558-281200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 21 30 20 29 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ559-281200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 20 29 21 29 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ507-281200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 21 30 21 29 \/ 60 0 10 0 Everett 19 28 17 27 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ509-281200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 20 31 19 31 \/ 60 10 10 0 Tacoma 20 30 20 29 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ556-281200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 23. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 20 30 18 29 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ555-281200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows 15 to 20. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 18. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows 17 to 22. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 19 32 17 31 \/ 20 10 10 0 Enumclaw 18 30 17 29 \/ 40 10 20 0 North Bend 19 32 17 31 \/ 40 10 20 0 $$ WAZ503-281200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 11 to 18. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 24. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows 15 to 17. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 21. .NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 15 26 15 27 \/ 50 10 0 0 Sumas 12 24 12 24 \/ 50 10 0 0 $$ WAZ506-281200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 26. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 20 29 19 29 \/ 60 10 10 0 Mount Vernon 18 29 15 29 \/ 60 10 0 0 $$ WAZ001-281200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 19 29 19 31 \/ 50 10 10 0 Eastsound 19 27 19 28 \/ 60 10 0 0 $$ WAZ510-281200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. East wind to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 20 31 20 32 \/ 60 10 0 0 Port Townsend 21 30 22 30 \/ 60 0 10 0 $$ WAZ511-281200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 23. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 20 30 19 30 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ504-281200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 19 to 24. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Lows 17 to 24. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows 18 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 23 32 21 31 \/ 60 20 20 0 Olympia 21 32 20 31 \/ 60 20 10 0 $$ WAZ512-281200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 22. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs near 30. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. $$ WAZ514-281200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 16 to 22. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 15 to 22. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 20 30 19 31 \/ 60 10 10 0 Sequim 18 30 17 30 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ515-281200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 18 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. East wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 23 31 23 32 \/ 60 10 10 0 $$ WAZ517-281200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 25. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 24 33 23 34 \/ 50 20 20 0 $$ WAZ516-281200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 22 33 21 35 \/ 60 20 20 0 $$ WAZ513-281200- Olympics- 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until early morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 6 15 3 15 \/ 60 10 20 0 $$ WAZ567-281200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight, then a slight chance of snow in the morning. No new snow accumulation. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Freezing level near the surface. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 2 13 -2 12 \/ 10 10 0 0 $$ WAZ568-281200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures 14 to 19. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy in the morning. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. Afternoon pass temperatures 13 to 18. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 8 19 6 18 \/ 10 10 20 0 Stevens Pass 3 14 -2 13 \/ 10 10 10 0 $$ WAZ569-281200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 1106 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. $$