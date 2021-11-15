WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 40 49 / 100 40 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 38 49 / 100 40 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely

late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 30 to 50 mph becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 40 49 / 100 80 40

Everett 57 38 47 / 100 90 50

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 40 51 / 100 40 40

Tacoma 59 39 51 / 100 30 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 40 50 / 100 60 40

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 37 47 / 100 90 60

Enumclaw 59 37 46 / 100 50 40

North Bend 61 38 49 / 100 70 50

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest

20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of

rain showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 25 to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 40 49 / 100 50 30

Sumas 58 38 47 / 100 60 30

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Rain until late afternoon, then rain

likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to west 35 to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 30 to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 42 50 / 100 80 30

Mount Vernon 60 40 51 / 100 80 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

25 to 35 mph becoming west 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 39 51 / 100 90 20

Eastsound 56 42 48 / 100 60 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to west 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 42 51 / 100 90 40

Port Townsend 58 40 50 / 100 90 60

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 38 51 / 100 50 40

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 39 51 / 100 50 40

Olympia 59 37 51 / 100 40 30

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near

50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 37 50 / 100 90 60

Sequim 57 37 50 / 100 90 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 40 50 / 100 90 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming west

in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 44 52 / 100 50 30

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Rain in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 39 52 / 100 60 20

Olympics-

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon. Snow early in the afternoon,

then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 4 to 10 inches.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 24 30 / 100 80 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 14 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 24 29 / 100 90 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely late in

the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. West wind in the

passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation 8 to 15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. South wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind in the

passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 28 34 / 100 90 40

Stevens Pass 44 24 29 / 100 90 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

16 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the afternoon.

