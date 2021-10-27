WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 _____ 914 FPUS56 KSEW 270940 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-272300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 54 48 60 \/ 50 100 100 $$ WAZ559-272300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 46 59 \/ 50 100 100 $$ WAZ507-272300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 55 48 58 \/ 40 100 100 Everett 54 47 58 \/ 40 100 100 $$ WAZ509-272300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 55 48 63 \/ 70 100 100 Tacoma 55 48 62 \/ 70 100 100 $$ WAZ556-272300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 55 48 61 \/ 50 100 100 $$ WAZ555-272300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 55 46 62 \/ 60 100 100 Enumclaw 53 45 61 \/ 80 100 100 North Bend 55 45 63 \/ 60 100 100 $$ WAZ503-272300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 55 46 56 \/ 50 90 90 Sumas 54 45 55 \/ 70 100 100 $$ WAZ506-272300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 56 46 57 \/ 40 90 90 Mount Vernon 57 47 60 \/ 50 90 90 $$ WAZ001-272300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 56 44 57 \/ 40 100 90 Eastsound 54 46 54 \/ 40 100 90 $$ WAZ510-272300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 57 47 58 \/ 40 90 90 Port Townsend 55 46 57 \/ 30 100 90 $$ WAZ511-272300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north part. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 54 46 59 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ504-272300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 55 49 62 \/ 80 100 100 Olympia 55 48 61 \/ 70 100 100 $$ WAZ512-272300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-272300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 55 44 56 \/ 50 100 90 Sequim 55 43 57 \/ 40 100 90 $$ WAZ515-272300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 54 45 56 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ517-272300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 56 50 60 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ516-272300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 55 45 59 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ513-272300- Olympics- 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 9000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 35 31 42 \/ 60 90 90 $$ WAZ567-272300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 33 40 \/ 90 100 100 $$ WAZ568-272300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 9000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 36 51 \/ 60 100 100 Stevens Pass 35 33 46 \/ 60 90 100 $$ WAZ569-272300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. 