WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

WAZ558-302300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 62 49 61 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ559-302300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 59 44 60 \/ 100 20 0 $$ WAZ507-302300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 60 49 59 \/ 100 30 0 Everett 60 49 59 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ509-302300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 65 49 62 \/ 100 30 0 Tacoma 63 47 61 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ556-302300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 63 50 62 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ555-302300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 64 48 64 \/ 100 40 0 Enumclaw 63 45 61 \/ 100 30 0 North Bend 66 46 64 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ503-302300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 61 49 61 \/ 100 30 0 Sumas 61 47 62 \/ 100 40 0 $$ WAZ506-302300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 62 48 61 \/ 100 30 0 Mount Vernon 63 49 63 \/ 100 20 0 $$ WAZ001-302300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 64 45 62 \/ 100 30 0 Eastsound 60 49 58 \/ 90 30 0 $$ WAZ510-302300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 62 48 58 \/ 100 20 0 Port Townsend 61 47 58 \/ 100 20 0 $$ WAZ511-302300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 61 43 62 \/ 100 10 0 $$ WAZ504-302300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 62 44 63 \/ 100 10 0 Olympia 62 42 63 \/ 100 10 0 $$ WAZ512-302300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-302300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 61 45 57 \/ 100 10 0 Sequim 62 43 59 \/ 90 10 0 $$ WAZ515-302300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 59 47 57 \/ 100 30 0 $$ WAZ517-302300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 49 60 \/ 100 10 0 $$ WAZ516-302300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 62 46 61 \/ 90 20 0 $$ WAZ513-302300- Olympics- 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain until late afternoon. Snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 48 35 45 \/ 100 10 0 $$ WAZ567-302300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 46 37 46 \/ 100 40 0 $$ WAZ568-302300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 54 38 55 \/ 100 40 0 Stevens Pass 49 36 48 \/ 100 40 0 $$ WAZ569-302300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 336 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

$$