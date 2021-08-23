WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 52 76 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 47 76 / 10 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 67 50 70 / 0 0 0

Everett 66 51 70 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 50 77 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 71 49 77 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 51 76 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 51 77 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 69 48 76 / 0 0 0

North Bend 71 49 78 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 49 73 / 20 0 0

Sumas 69 49 77 / 20 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 50 71 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 69 48 74 / 10 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 50 72 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 67 52 71 / 10 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 51 65 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 66 50 68 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 70 46 77 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 47 77 / 0 0 0

Olympia 71 46 77 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 67 49 69 / 10 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 49 66 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 50 68 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 49 68 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 42 57 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 43 61 / 20 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 43 69 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 54 42 64 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

333 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

