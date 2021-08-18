WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 59 78 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 56 77 / 0 10 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 57 74 / 0 0 0

Everett 73 57 73 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 57 80 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 60 78 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 57 77 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 78 55 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 80 56 80 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 58 72 / 0 0 0

Sumas 77 56 77 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 55 74 / 0 10 0

Mount Vernon 77 57 77 / 0 10 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 53 75 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 72 59 75 / 10 10 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 56 70 / 0 10 0

Port Townsend 69 54 71 / 0 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 55 78 / 0 10 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 54 78 / 0 0 0

Olympia 80 53 79 / 0 10 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 55 68 / 10 10 0

Sequim 71 54 72 / 10 10 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 55 66 / 10 10 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 57 65 / 0 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 55 67 / 10 10 0

Olympics-

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 64 51 63 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 51 62 / 0 0 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 71 50 68 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 68 49 64 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

